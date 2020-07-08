Report: Bullet hits Record-Journal building, delivery driver’s vehicle in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden Police are searching for whoever fired shots outside the Meriden Record-Journal offices, hitting the building and a delivery driver’s vehicle.

It all happened around four Tuesday morning.

The Record-Journal reports the delivery driver was on South Broad Street when he heard the shots and later found two bullet holes in his door.

Police also found bullet holes and shattered windows in the building housing both the Record-Journal and a mortgage lending company.

No one was hurt.