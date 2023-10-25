WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A missing student from Sheehan High School has been located after a silver alert prompted the Wallingford school to take extra safety precautions Wednesday that will continue into Thursday.

In a letter to parents and guardians, Superintendent Danielle Bellizzi said they were informed that a Mark Sheehan High School student was reported missing Tuesday.

“While there has been no threat made by this student to the school, staff, or students, there is concern that the student may be at risk to themselves or others,” she said. “At this time, the student is not allowed on school grounds.”

There was an extra police presence at the high school on Wednesday and Thursday. All entrances and exits were also well monitored, and student and staff activities during school hours were held inside.

In an update late Thursday morning, the superintendent said the student reported missing had been found safe. Police tell News 8 that there is also no longer extra police presence at the school at this time.