Report of shooting at New Haven school determined to be a hoax

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police were called to Edgewood Magnet School Monday evening on a report of an active shooter on the campus; the report was later deemed a hoax.

School officials say a parent meeting was underway when someone called 911 claiming there was an active shooter in the school. Police searched and evacuated the building, and did not find any threats.

There will be extra police presence during arrival at Edgewood School on Tuesday.

