Report of suspicious man prompts police presence at Naugatuck school

New Haven

by: Alex Ceneviva

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)– There was a police presence at a Naugatuck school on Thursday after a non-credible report of an armed man nearby.

Police say that shortly after noon, officers responded to Salem Elementary School 124 Meadow Street, after receiving a report of a suspicious man in the wooded area by the school, with an object that was possibly a firearm.

Students and staff were then placed into a lock down while police checked the area.

After an investigation, it was determined that the report was not credible. However, police did maintain a presence in the area out of caution for the rest of the school day.

Police ask that anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity to contact them at (203-729-5221).

