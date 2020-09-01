 

Report scrutinizes arrests of pupils with disabilities in Waterbury public schools

New Haven

by: Associated Press

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP)– A new report by Connecticut’s child advocate says Waterbury school officials relied heavily on city police to respond to the behavioral troubles of pre-kindergarten and elementary school students with disabilities during the 2018-2019 school year.

Child Advocate Sarah Eagan called the practice “problematic” and made several recommendations for reforms in the report released Tuesday.

Police were called to schools for pre-kindergarten through eighth grade about 200 times from September 2018 through March 2019.

Three dozen students that included nine under 12 years old were arrested on misdemeanor charges. School officials have vowed to reduce reliance on police and improve behavioral health services.

