NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The pandemic halted the advances New Haven had made toward making housing more affordable, according to a report released Monday.

That report found that the city became “broadly” more affordable from 2010 to 2019, according to Will Viederman, the housing policy manager of Elm City Communities/Housing Authority of New Haven.

“Housing got more affordable, because even though rents continued to climb, incomes grew faster,” he said. “But, in the pandemic, that progress stalled.”

The agency said that vacancy rates hit historic lows during the height of COVID-19. The report outlines recommendations and reforms to regain that progress, which include adding new construction and making it easier for projects to break ground.

Mayor Justin Elicker told News 8 that there’s more work to be done toward easing housing costs, but that the city is changing zoning code to boost construction on affordable units.