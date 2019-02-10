New Haven

Report: Yale to provide students with free feminine hygiene products

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Yale is making a move to make sure women do not need to worry about buying a necessity.

A new program will now give free feminine hygiene products to all undergraduate women at the school starting on Monday. 

According to the New Haven Register (https://bit.ly/2GySXex), the program's president said items like these should be provided just like toilet paper is. 

They believe these products can impose an unnecessary financial burden. 

