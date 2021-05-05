Rescue crews search for man who may have fallen into water at Hop Brook Lake Dam in Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)– Rescue crews are on scene at the Hop Brook Lake Dam in Naugatuck Wednesday afternoon after receiving reports that a man may have fallen into the water there.

Police say that officers, along with the Naugatuck Fire Department, Connecticut State Police, Waterbury police, Middlebury police and other outside resources have all responded to Hop Brook Lake Dam on Route 63 for the report of a man who possibly fell in the water at around 11:35 a.m.

Police say that this is being treated as a search and rescue. Their efforts are ongoing and there are no further details at this time.