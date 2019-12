NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — According to officials, New Haven police are working with a construction worker down in the basement at a construction site for a “technical rescue.”

News 8 reports the construction accident has taken place on High Street. A construction worker has reportedly fell into an opening. No word on the extent of injuries.

New haven fire fighters have ladder up with rope into opening where construction worker reportedly fell into. Waiting to confirm details @WTNH pic.twitter.com/ahMSRXrHIg — Sabina Kuriakose (@SabinaKuriakose) December 30, 2019

