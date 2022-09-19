HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents are complaining after their apartment complex drastically increased rents.

Nadeem Iqbal, who lives at the Seramonte Estates in Hamden, expected to pay more when he renewed his lease next month. However, he was shocked at the real amount — his monthly payment would skyrocket from $2,000 to $3,500.

“We are unable to afford it,” he said.

News 8 has reached out to Seramonte Estates and not heard back.

He’s lived at the apartment complex for two months. His rent went up by $300 after the first year.

After receiving the new price, he went to the town’s fair rent commission to get answers. What he found was that the group, which hasn’t met in several years, is restarting again.

“It’s something we had to reinvigorate and get up and running, with these applications from tenants,” said Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett.

Three other tenants have filed cases against the complex. Garrett said some of those rental complaints were within a couple of hundred dollars.

Garrett said the town is giving the complex more time to prepare its case. There is typically a seven-day notice to see if a rental increase is fair.

Renters facing evictions due to drastic rent increases can file an application with their local rent commission.