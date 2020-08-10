Residents on dead-end street in Meriden say Eversource has yet to address uprooted tree, live wires that have trapped them for almost a week

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents on a dead-end street in Meriden say they are trapped by an uprooted tree and live wires. They say Eversource hasn’t responded after the tree fell on Broadview Terrace on Tuesday during Tropical Storm Isaias.

RELATED: Winds from Isaias cause tree to fall onto Meriden man’s car one month after he bought it

One woman who lives on the street says this is a major problem because elderly people who live there often need emergency services.

“My husband is nearly six feet [tall] and, literally, if he was to reach up he could touch the wire that is exposed,” she told News 8 Sunday. “You can hear it buzzing as you get near it. Try to walk around it if you have to come up and down the street. But it’s so low, like, if he was a little taller he would be hitting his head. It’s ridiculous.”

Another resident claims a contracted tree removal service has come multiple times to attempt to remove the large tree blocking the road, but they first need Eversource to cut the power supply. Eversource has failed to do so resulting in the tree remaining where it is.

We’ve reached out to Eversource to see if the tree has been removed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Residents on dead-end street in Meriden trapped in their homes due to downed tree, Eversource teams yet to remove it

News /

Madison restaurant provides meals for hundreds of Eversource workers tasked with restoring power after Isaias

News /

New Haven Police investigate shooting of 22-year-old man on Eddy Street

News /

Gateway Community College distributes diplomas to graduates Saturday

News /

East Haven man with cancer holds out hope as United Illuminating gets to work with national guard

News /

Meet Keith Churchwell, MD, Yale New Haven Hospital's new president

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss