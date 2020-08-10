Residents on dead-end street in Meriden say Eversource has yet to address uprooted tree, live wires that have trapped them for almost a week

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents on a dead-end street in Meriden say they are trapped by an uprooted tree and live wires. They say Eversource hasn’t responded after the tree fell on Broadview Terrace on Tuesday during Tropical Storm Isaias.

One woman who lives on the street says this is a major problem because elderly people who live there often need emergency services.

“My husband is nearly six feet [tall] and, literally, if he was to reach up he could touch the wire that is exposed,” she told News 8 Sunday. “You can hear it buzzing as you get near it. Try to walk around it if you have to come up and down the street. But it’s so low, like, if he was a little taller he would be hitting his head. It’s ridiculous.”

Another resident claims a contracted tree removal service has come multiple times to attempt to remove the large tree blocking the road, but they first need Eversource to cut the power supply. Eversource has failed to do so resulting in the tree remaining where it is.

We’ve reached out to Eversource to see if the tree has been removed.