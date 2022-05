WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Dive teams are searching the water in Lakewood Park after finding an overturned canoe with no one inside, according to police.

Around noon on Saturday, police began to assist the fire department after an empty canoe was observed. It was overturned and located just offshore with no person in sight.

Out of precaution, dive teams are searching the area. It is an active investigation with no further information given.