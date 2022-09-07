NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants in New Haven were evacuated Wednesday night as crews responded to a fire.

According to the New Haven Fire Department, crews responded to a small fire that had to be “chased around” at 167 Orange St.

Officials said smoke prevented locating the fire at first, however, it was eventually located in the rear of one of the smaller restaurants.

The fire became under control and no injuries were reported, the NHFD said.

Investigators are on scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

