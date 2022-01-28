Restaurants in West Haven, Hamden to stay open Saturday to feed essential workers during storm

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As most businesses close in light of Saturday’s storm, some say they have no choice to stay open.

Elm Diner in West Haven and Three Brothers Diner in Hamden are both owned by three brothers. Both restaurants have a contract with the state so they make sure to stay open for essential workers and their regulars.

The brothers told News 8 their restaurant serves as a meeting spot for essential workers no matter what conditions look like outside. They said there are also some people who go there daily to get out of the cold and they do not want to let them down.

News 8 spoke to a few regulars who said the restaurants are vital pit stops for cleanup crews.

“It’s gonna be great to have plow truck drivers have some place to go, the state people have some place to go where they know they can get coffee, get food, sit down for a few minutes, you know get off the road. I think it’s good,” said Kathy Hassenmayer.

Both restaurants will be offering a 25% discount for essential workers Saturday.

Stay up-to-date with Storm Team 8’s coverage Friday and Saturday on-air, online and on the News 8 app.