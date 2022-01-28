Restaurants in West Haven, Hamden to stay open Saturday to feed essential workers during storm

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As most businesses close in light of Saturday’s storm, some say they have no choice to stay open.

Elm Diner in West Haven and Three Brothers Diner in Hamden are both owned by three brothers. Both restaurants have a contract with the state so they make sure to stay open for essential workers and their regulars.

The brothers told News 8 their restaurant serves as a meeting spot for essential workers no matter what conditions look like outside. They said there are also some people who go there daily to get out of the cold and they do not want to let them down.

News 8 spoke to a few regulars who said the restaurants are vital pit stops for cleanup crews.

“It’s gonna be great to have plow truck drivers have some place to go, the state people have some place to go where they know they can get coffee, get food, sit down for a few minutes, you know get off the road. I think it’s good,” said Kathy Hassenmayer.

Both restaurants will be offering a 25% discount for essential workers Saturday.

Stay up-to-date with Storm Team 8’s coverage Friday and Saturday on-air, online and on the News 8 app.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

New Haven

Community leaders sit down with Waterbury police to strengthen relationships

News /

New Haven City officials provide update on Saturday’s storm

News /

Companies prepare to help Connecticut residents ahead of potential nor'easter

News /

Hamden police search for suspects who assaulted, robbed 76-year-old man outside his own home

News /

New Haven crews prepare for the worst ahead of potentially major winter storm this weekend

News /

QU law professor weighs in after reports emerge of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's plans to retire

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss