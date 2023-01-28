HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A retired Hamden firefighter received all new accessible home renovations on Saturday, courtesy of House of Heroes.

House of Heroes Connecticut, as well as a team of Hamden firefighters, assisted retired long-time Hamden firefighter Paul Turner by building him a handicap ramp and making bathrooms throughout his home accessible.

Turner retired from the Hamden Fire Department after serving for more than 25 years. He is also a 21-year veteran of the Air Force and Air Force Reserve.

Just 10 months after he retired, Turner suffered a major stroke on Labor Day. The life-changing event turned his world upside-down.

Turner is now wheelchair-bound and spends five days a week rehabbing at Gaylord Specialty Healthcare’s Traurig House Brain Injury & Stroke Residential Program in Wallingford.

House of Heroes provides no-cost home repairs to military and public safety veterans and/or their surviving families.