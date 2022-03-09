NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WNTH) — News 8 is your local election headquarters. The 3rd Congressional District race is poised for another interesting election year.

Republican Lesley DeNardis announced Tuesday that she is running against Connecticut Democratic U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro in this year’s election, in an attempt to become the first GOP member to hold the 3rd District seat since her father in the early 1980s.

“We have one-party control in Congress and an entrenched incumbent who has been in office for over thirty years,” DeNardis said in a statement, referring to DeLauro. “She no longer understands or is in touch with the concerns of Connecticut residents. We need new representation in our district. It is time for a change.”

DeLauro was first elected to the New Haven-area congressional seat in 1990 and is now chair of the powerful House Appropriations Committee.

Asked to respond to DeNardis’ comments, DeLauro said in a statement, “I look forward to running for reelection, and I’m looking forward to getting the support of the people of Connecticut.”

FILE – In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Prior to her being elected, the last Republican to hold the seat was DeNardis’ father, Larry. He served in Congress. Lawrence DeNardis, who died in 2018, was the last Republican to hold the seat in the now heavily Democratic 3rd District, winning one term in 1980 as Ronald Reagan was elected president.

“It has a special place in my heart,” DeNardis said. “I was a teenager when he served, when he ran for office, about the age that my daughter is right now. And I remember most vividly the idea of, you know, this legacy that I have about to public service. What it is to be a true public servant? He wasn’t a career politician either. And I just watched the lesson of service of truly representing the people and their needs. It was a lesson that I always cherish.”

Lesley DeNardis told News 8 she is focused on getting government spending under control, supporting law enforcement and projecting America’s strength when it comes to foreign policy.

She has been active in local politics in Hamden, serving on the Legislative Council after holding seats on the school board and planning and zoning commission.

Also running for the 3rd District seat is Libertarian candidate Amy Chai, a medical doctor.

