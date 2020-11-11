Retreat Behavioral Health to talk about mental health among veteran community

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s estimated that 20 veterans taken their own lives every day. Nearly 1 of every 3 that seek treatment for substance use disorder also have PTSD. Officials worry that those numbers will only worsen amid the pandemic.

In order to combat this, Retreat Behavioral Health will host a live panel discussion about mental health recovery and overcoming challenges in the veteran community.

It will be held on Nov. 11 from 7-8 p.m. Panelists include veterans and mental health experts.

“On this Veterans Day, we thank the men and women that have so admirably served our country,” said Peter Schorr, CEO and President of Retreat Behavioral Health. “One of the ways we as a provider can honor our heroes is to ensure they have the mental health resources and support they deserve.”

The event can be watched on the organization’s Facebook page.

