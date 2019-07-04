Revolutionary War ceremony held at New Haven cemetery

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The community gathered in the elm city to celebrate the 4th of July.

Early Thursday morning, people gathered at the historic Grove Street Cemetery in New Haven.

“Today is the 68th annual ceremony, where we honor those who actually signed the Declaration of Independence from each of the 13 colonies,” said Tim Wilkins, Past President of the Connecticut Society of the Sons of the American Revolution.

150 Revolutionary War veterans are buried at the cemetery, including Roger Sherman, who signed the Declaration of Independence, and General David Humphreys, a friend and advisor to George Washington.

This event was started 68 years ago by the General David Humphreys Branch of the Connecticut Society of the Sons of the American Revolution.