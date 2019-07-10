West Haven police identify two suspects in the case of dog found burned to death

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Friday, July 12th, West Haven Police identified two suspects in connection of the case in the dog that was set on fire and killed. The names have not been released to the public at this time.

Police say that at around 10 a.m. Friday, July 5th officers responded to the area of Beach Street, near Third Avenue/Second Avenue, for the report of a fire in the Sandy Point Beach parking lot.

A dog was burned to death on the Fourth of July in a beach parking lot. They think it was a 1-year-old mini schnauzer.

Meli Garthwait, who runs a dog rescue group, says her neighbor might have heard it happen.

“My neighbor up the street told me after the fact that he had heard some very bad, like a dog screaming like it was being tortured or hurt for a couple of minutes.”

Garthwait’s dog rescue Facebook page is stacking up pledges and donations to try to make the reward big enough to flush the dog killer out.

Executive Auto Group upped their reward from $10,000 to $20,000 dollars Thursday. PETA has offered $5,000.

If you know anything that might help or want to donate to the reward, click here or contact the West Haven Police Department at (203) 937-3900.

