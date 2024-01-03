NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Naugatuck resident Jack Hutt said he is still recovering from an attack in June of last year and it’s a miracle he’s alive.

The 86-year-old told News 8 he was sitting in his living room and watching television when someone broke into his home just before 6 p.m. on June 6, 2023.

Naugatuck police said the incident happened at the Oak Terrace housing complex on Conrad Street.

“This arm comes over the top over my head, right down over the top of my head and got me in a headlock and yanked me, pulled me right up with the chair, pulled me upside down and slammed me on the floor,” Hutt said.

The U.S. Navy veteran said the suspect did not say anything during the brutal assault. Hutt blacked out for a few seconds and suffered injuries to his head and right leg.

“With his right hand, he started beating me right over here on the side of the head,” Hutt said.

He said the suspect took off with $900 in cash which Hutt planned on depositing into the bank from his social security check.

Detective Shelby Johnson said they’re searching for one or two suspects.

Investigators are asking for the community’s help. Johnson said police increased the reward Wednesday, from $1,500 to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.

Hutt hopes whoever is responsible turns themselves in.

“I forgive him,” Hutt said. “I’d forgive him right now, but they have to go get help for themselves.”

Hutt is turning 87 years old at the end of January and says his life’s motto is getting him through recovery.

“Faith and fear are not compatible,” Hutt said.

Since the attack, he said word spread through the community and people are stopping by with donations to cover the stolen cash.

“My faith keeps the fear away from me,” Hutt said. “The fear cannot get to me.”

People with tips on the investigation can call the Naugatuck Police Department’s confidential tip line at 203-720-1010 or Water-Oak Crime Stoppers at 860-945-9940.