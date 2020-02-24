Reward offered for arrest in Woodbridge bank robbery

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for the man who allegedly robbed a Woodbridge bank on Monday afternoon.

Police say that just after 1 p.m., a man entered the TD Bank, at 128 Amity Road, and demanded cash from the tellers. Once he received the cash, he then left the building and fled the area in an unknown direction.

Surveillance photos were released of the bank robbery showing the suspect wearing a dark-colored hooded winter jacket, a grey winter cap, and sunglasses.

Surveillance of TD Bank robbery in Woodbridge (Woodbridge Police)

The robbery remains under investigation at this time. The Connecticut Bankers Reward Association is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information or recognizes the suspect is urged to contact Woodbridge police at (203) 387-2512.