Pcitured is the victim of the Woodbridge homicide, Abdur Terrell.

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – The State of Connecticut is offering a reward for information into a 2019 homicide of a New Haven man.

Woodbridge police announced the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest in the shooting death of Abdur Terrell. Police said Terrell was found dead in a wooded area of Woodbridge near the New Haven town line.

Terrell’s phone and personal belongings were found off the side of Woodfield Road on November 9, 2019, approximately 24 hours after his family reported him missing, according to police.

It was determined that Terrell was seen in Hamden and New Haven just prior to his death.

Anyone with information regarding the death of Terrell is asked to contact Woodbridge Police at 203-387-2511.