Reward offered for information that leads to arrest in 2019 homicide of Hamden man

New Haven

Dennis Allen-Paige

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in a 2019 Hamden homicide.

Police say that on Dec. 8, 2019, at around 12:24 a.m., 21-year-old Dennis Allen-Paige, of Hamden, was walking home from work when several men approached him to rob him.

As a result of that encounter, Allen-Paige was shot in the upper back as he fled from the suspects. He was later found dead by officers, lying on the ground near 63 Whiting Street.

According to police, Allen-Paige’s wallet, which was missing when his body was found, was located by a good Samaritan in New Haven who turned it in to police.

Investigators say that more information is needed to solve this homicide.

On Dec. 15, 2020, Governor Ned Lamont authorized an “Offer of Reward” of $25,000, which will be granted “to the person or persons who shall give information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons guilty of this crime, whether found within this state or elsewhere, which reward shall be paid to the informer by the State by order of the Court before which such convictions are had.”

Anyone with information on the homicide is urged to contact detectives at (203) 230-4047 or (203) 230-4000.

