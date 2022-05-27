BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Rhode Island man was arrested following a burglary at a Dunkin’ in Branford on Friday, according to police.

The Branford Police Department responded to the Dunkin’ on North Main Street around 1:35 a.m. and found a man, dressed in all black clothing and a ski mask, fleeing the store out the back door. Officers followed the suspect on foot and apprehended him on Cedar Street.

The suspect, identified as David Degrasse, 55, of Rhode Island, was arrested. Police said an investigation found that Degrasse forcibly entered the store and was attempting to break into the ATM machine inside by using pry bars, several cutting blades, and a reciprocating saw.

Degrasse was charged with burglary in the third degree, possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief in the first degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, and interfering with an officer. He was detained on bond and transported to the New Haven Superior Court Friday morning for arraignment.

