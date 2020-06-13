 

RI company hired to deep clean New Haven restaurant ahead of reopening for indoor dining

New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Indoor dining will reopen on June 17.

Ahead of the rush, one New Haven business owner took an extra step to keep diners safe. 

Workers with Sole Source Restoration sprayed the inside and outside dining areas at Adrianna’s with a micro thermal fogger, which uses a chemical to help kill the virus.

“[We use it] to kill and eliminate bloodborne pathogens such as SARS, COVID-19 and any other bloodborne pathogen that can be transmitted from surface to surface,” said Bradford McIlvaine of Sole Source Restoration.

Sole Source Restoration is based out of Rhode Island.

