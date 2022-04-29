NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Rhode Island man has been arrested after allegedly calling in a bomb threat to Yale-New Haven Hospital last year.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that 42-year-old Alexander Bradley, most recently of Cranston, Rhode Island, was arrested on Thursday on a federal criminal complaint. The complaint charged him with threatening to bomb Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Court documents show that on May 9, 2021, Bradley called the Yale University Health Clinic and asked the nurse who answered the phone if he had reached Yale-New Haven Hospital. When Bradley was told he did not, he told the nurse that he had been denied care at Yale-New Haven Hospital and stated that he was going to bomb the hospital, according to the DOJ.

The DOJ said approximately 30 minutes later, Bradley anonymously called Yale-New Haven Hospital and stated that he had placed a pressure cooker containing a bomb outside of the building.

The investigation revealed that less than three weeks after Bradley made the bomb threat to the hospital, he contacted a CVS pharmacy in Cranston, Rhode Island, and said he was going to “shoot up” and “blow up” a hospital.

Bradley appeared in Hartford federal court on Thursday and was released on a $25,000 bond. Bradley is subject to location monitoring and must attend drug and mental health treatment, according to the DOJ.

Bradley was charged with conveying false information about explosives and false information and hoaxes. If convicted, Bradley could face a maximum term of 15 years in jail.