MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Rideshare drivers are demanding more safety features after police say a rideshare driver was choked with a belt by her passenger last Tuesday.

A Lyft spokesperson issued a statement saying: “Safety is fundamental to Lyft, and the behavior described is unacceptable. We’ve reached out to the driver to offer our support and stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation.”

News 8 spoke with a couple of female drivers with the Connecticut Drivers United Foundation (CDU), an organized group of rideshare drivers. Female drivers in the group have similar stories of passengers making inappropriate comments or physically assaulting them during a ride.

“In any other workplace, that would be sexual harassment, that would be an HR violation,” said Alex Johnson, a member of the group. “For some reason with Uber people think that’s okay, like we’re not listening like we don’t have ears.”

She said passengers have made crude comments toward her on multiple occasions.

“They think they can say and do whatever they want to us because it’s something about being a driver and it’s often the same with other customer service jobs and the service industry, once you’re in service to someone it’s like you are no longer a person, you’re just an entity to them,” she said.

Jesenia Rodriguez is also a part of CDU and drives for Uber. She says she’s been harassed by passengers and said it’s difficult to report because passengers only give a first name or a use a fake one.

“You’re getting in someone’s else car, which is not Uber’s car,” she said. “It’s not Uber’s property, it’s our property. I think they should be treating us with more decency.”

Lyft and Uber have several safety features for drivers, including an in-app emergency button supported by ADT and GPS tracking on rides.

Uber also has a “Follow My Ride” feature where drivers can share their trip route in real time with friends and family.

Johnson and Rodriguez want rideshare companies to do more to prevent drivers from encountering an unruly passenger.

CDU is working on legislation that would require rideshare apps to conduct similar background checks like they do for drivers.