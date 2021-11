NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) -- Six Norwalk Firefighters were honored at the annual Salute To CT's Bravest event in Southington.

The CT District Exchange Club hosted their annual Salute To CT's Bravest event at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington on October 21. The Norwalk Exchange Club recognized six Norwalk Firefighters for their efforts in rescuing six people from the Long Island Sound, with help from the Department's Marine Division.