GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Red Shack, a staple of Guilford’s shoreline, faces an uncertain future amid rising sea and tide levels.

The building, which sits at the mouth of the river, was originally known as the Monroe Cottage. It’s been on pilings for 73 years, but may need to be moved back 90 feet, according to Guilford First Selectman Matt Hoey.

“DEEP seems to be agreeable to it, although we haven’t officially filed a permit,” he said. “We’ve been through a process whereby we’ve determined there are no nesting birds or species out there that would be disrupted by moving it back.”

The next move would be to file an application following more discussions with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.