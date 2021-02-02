Rising tides cause flooding along East Haven’s shoreline following winter storm

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Rising tides are creating some flooding problems Tuesday along the shoreline in East Haven after the town got over a foot of snow Monday.

High tide came up around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, flooding the streets near the Long Island Sound. Neighbors along Ellis Road woke up to about 18 inches of icy water, with big ice chunks, on the streets.

Seashells also got washed up, and they’re blocking off the catch basin, preventing the icy water from draining out. Clearing out access to that catch basin can help, but the water level will likely rise as high tide comes back at 2:30 p.m.

The other problem is that the remaining water will completely refreeze as temperatures drop in the evening.

