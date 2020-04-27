Road closures in East Rock Park in New Haven encourage social distancing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said Saturday the city plans to close two roads in East Rock Park.

The city is closing two streets that run through East Rock Park to traffic so that folks who want to go for a walk in park will find that keeping a proper social distance is, well, a walk in the park.

With the weather warming up, lots of people want to go enjoy the great outdoors. But if everybody wants to do that, how do they stay far enough apart to stop the spread of the coronavirus?

East Rock Park has some great trails, but they are narrow. Now they have the option of walking on Farnham Drive and English Drive instead.

This is a test drive, or a test walk, according to the mayor. He’s going to see how this works and if people like this. There’s not much traffic these days, so it probably will not have a big impact on the morning commutes of very many people.

Another Elm City update: Starting back up Monday, they will be ticketing cars that make any kind of illegal park. With a lot less parking revenue and tax revenue, and permit fees coming in, the city is projecting at least a $15 million budget shortfall this year.

Making that up is not going to be a walk in the park