WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man was arrested on Tuesday for a road rage incident on Route 69 in Woodbridge.

Woodbridge, New Haven, and state police responded to a report of a fight in progress on Rt. 69 near the New Haven city line around 1:30 p.m.

Police determined that 43-year-old Jaime Aponte of Waterbury was traveling south on Rt. 69 when he become involved in a road rage incident with another car. Both cars stopped and continued their dispute onto the roadway.

Aponte swung a baseball bat, struck two people, and broke a car window, police said. He complied with police orders to drop the bat and was arrested at the scene.

He was charged with two counts of assault in the second degree, risk of injury to a child, and criminal mischief in the second degree.

Aponte was released after posting a $10,000 bond and is due in court on May 17.

This is an active investigation and additional arrests may be made.