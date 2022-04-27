NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple roads are closed in New Haven Wednesday night as crews investigate an odor of natural gas.

The city’s director of emergency operations, Rick Fontana, said roads at Chapel, Temple and College streets remain closed by police as Southern Connecticut Gas investigates “an odor of natural gas underground in the street.”

Fontana said there are no gas readings in buildings.

It is unknown at this point when roads will reopen.

CTTransit is using alternate routes, Fontana said.

