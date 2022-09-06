NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven’s Director of Emergency Operations Rick Fontana has stated that several roads are closed Tuesday morning due to severe flooding.

In addition to this, New Haven has been placed in a Flood Advisory due to the heavy downpour.

With rainwater flooding New Haven streets, a series of roads are now “impassable” according to Fontana. Parks and the Department of Public Works are deploying barriers and signage in those areas to alert travelers.

The following areas are closed due to the weather conditions:

James Street at Lombard Street

Brewery Street in New Haven near the post office

1 Union Street

Meadow Street

Whalley Avenue & West Rock Avenue at Tour Avenue

Quinnipiac Avenue

Humphrey Street

While these roads are flooded, officials ask residents that they avoid these areas entirely. If possible, it is advised not to drive in these rainy conditions.

The waters are at high tide as well, Fontana said. This will also impact the amount of water we see in the streets.

The Flood Advisory placed on New Haven may last for several hours. The Flood Watch for the state of Connecticut is set to last until 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Watch News 8’s Live Traffic Maps for up-to-date traffic conditions in the New Haven area.