HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Police Department is investigating after a person was hit by a car on Sunday.

Police responded to the area of Dixwell Avenue and North Street around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a car.

The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time, police said.

Dixwell Avenue and North Street are were in both directions while police investigated the scene.

Dixwell Avenue at North Street have since re-opened following the crash.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Hamden Police Department at (203) 230-4000.

This is a developing story.