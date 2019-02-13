Roads slippery during Wednesday morning commute

After a night of spin outs and crashes across the state Tuesday, slick roads were a big concern during your Wednesday morning commute.
Many school districts had announced delays or cancellations.
You can see how slick it is out there in some of our cameras this morning. Wear those slip-free shoes out to the car! @WTNH pic.twitter.com/t7aPdKQreB— Laura Hutchinson (@LauraHutch8) February 13, 2019
While most highways and main roads were pretty clear, it was the secondary and tertiary roads that still were covered in snow and ice.
Tricky walking and driving out there this morning! Love this view from @waterburyhosp ! #WTNHweather pic.twitter.com/gioTqi8yO3— Gil Simmons (@gilsimmons) February 13, 2019
Lots of spin-outs this morning! Leave extra time! https://t.co/5rPBHAWW8h— Laura Hutchinson (@LauraHutch8) February 13, 2019
News 8’s Kent Pierce was in the Mobile Weather Lab with a look at the road conditions in the video above.
Watching the roads in the Mobile Weather Lab this morning. pic.twitter.com/GQ49y3UyjI— Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) February 13, 2019