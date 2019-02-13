Breaking News
Roads slippery during Wednesday morning commute

New Haven

After a night of spin outs and crashes across the state Tuesday, slick roads were a big concern during your Wednesday morning commute.

Many school districts had announced delays or cancellations.

While most highways and main roads were pretty clear, it was the secondary and tertiary roads that still were covered in snow and ice.

News 8’s Kent Pierce was in the Mobile Weather Lab with a look at the road conditions in the video above. 

