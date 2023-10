MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A rollover crash caused lane closures and delays Tuesday morning on Route 15 in Meriden.

Connecticut State Police said the four-vehicle crash occurred on Route 15 Northbound between Exits 67 and 68N.

The right lane was closed throughout the morning but has since reopened.

State police said one person was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

