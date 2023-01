ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A rollover crash has caused traffic delays and closed a rest stop on I-95 South in Orange on Friday morning.

The crash occurred near exit 41, which is in Orange and close to the Milford line. There is also a fuel spill caused by the crash.

Drivers may see delays in this area. Police have not stated whether or not injuries are involved in the crash.

Use News 8’s Live Traffic Map for up-to-date traffic conditions in the area: