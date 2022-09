Rollover crash closes Rt 5 North on Berlin Turnpike

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A portion of the Berlin Turnpike is closed Friday morning due to a rollover crash.

Route 5 Northbound in the area of Woodruff Circle on the turnpike is closed. The rollover crash has brought police, fire, and emergency crews to the scene.

The call for the wreck came in just after 4 a.m. on Friday morning. Authorities have not said if any injuries are involved.

