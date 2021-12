NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A rollover crash on I-91 North in New Haven is impacting traffic Tuesday

The crash happened between exits 3 and 5 at around 11:45 a.m.

The two right lanes are closed.

Credit: CTDOT

No word on what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.