WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A deadly crash closed Route 15 North in Wallingford on Thursday morning, police said.

Fire department officials said they were called to the scene just after 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The crash was a one-car collision where the driver struck a tree. There is one fatality confirmed at this time, said officials.

The route is closed between exits 64 and 65 according to police. There is no word yet as to what caused the crash.

