Middletown woman killed in North Branford crash

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 05:42 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 01:16 PM EDT

Middletown woman killed in North Branford crash

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A Middletown woman was killed after crashing into a pole in North Branford on Thursday night. 

Police say that at 8:23 p.m., fire crews responded to 1536 Middletown Avenue for a car that hit a pole.

Fire crews extricated the driver, Kelly Reilly, from her vehicle and transported her to Yale New Haven Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the accident or who has any information that could help investigators to call them at 203-484-2703.

Route 17 was shut down for the investigation but has since reopened to traffic. 

