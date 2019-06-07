Middletown woman killed in North Branford crash Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A Middletown woman was killed after crashing into a pole in North Branford on Thursday night.

Police say that at 8:23 p.m., fire crews responded to 1536 Middletown Avenue for a car that hit a pole.

Fire crews extricated the driver, Kelly Reilly, from her vehicle and transported her to Yale New Haven Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the accident or who has any information that could help investigators to call them at 203-484-2703.

Route 17 was shut down for the investigation but has since reopened to traffic.

