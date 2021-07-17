Route 40, Exit 1 ramp in North Haven closed after reports of shots fired

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Reports of shots fired were received by State Police in the area of Route 40, Exit 1 on-ramp in North Haven.

State Troopers are currently working with North Haven and Hamden Police on this active investigation. The Exit 1 ramp is currently closed.

Central District Major Crimes Squad Detectives were requested to assist in the investigation, according to state police,

North Haven police are leading the investigation.

Officials ask that anyone traveling in the area to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 app and WTNH.com for further updates.

