WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A section of Route 5 / South Colony Road in Wallingford is closed after a tow truck struck a parked car and then struck a house at 139 South Colony Road.

Police say shortly after 7 a.m. a tow truck was traveling south on the road when it veer to the right, struck a car then the house on the west side of the street.

South Colony Road remains closed between Ward and Spring Streets for removal of debris and the truck.

Police ask motorists to avoid the area and to use Ward or Spring Street to get around the closure.

The driver was taken to an area hospital for suspected minor injuries. No one else was injured.