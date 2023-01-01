SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 67 is closed in both directions Sunday afternoon in Seymour after a water main break, according to the Seymour Fire Marshal’s Office.

The town learned about the break at about 12:30 p.m., according to the city. The break is in the area of Day Street and Washington Avenue.

The break happened in a 16 inch line. Aquarion Water Company has shut off water to an unspecified number of residents.

The is no estimated timeline for when the road will reopen and when water will be restored.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.