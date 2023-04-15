NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 8 in Naugatuck is closed in both directions Saturday night after a vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian, according to police.

The Connecticut State Police said the accident happened around 8:30 p.m.

Naugatuck police say the pedestrian was fleeing the scene of a nearby accident when they were hit. The victim was involved in a two-car, head-on crash on Prospect Street, and jumped from the Prospect Street Bridge before being hit.

Route 8 and Prospect Street remain closed. Traffic is being diverted off Exit 28.

Troopers are unable to predict how long the closure will last.

