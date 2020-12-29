Police: Suspects of Derby shooting related to Route 8 Seymour car crash, searching for fleeing suspects

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — Police apprehended two suspects Monday night who are allegedly connected to the car accident in Seymour and a shooting in Derby. Officials are currently searching for the remaining fleeing suspects.

Route 8 northbound at Exit 22 in Seymour was closed due to a crash. The road has been reopened. According to police, the accident is in connection to fleeing suspects from a Derby shooting.

Police apprehended two individuals, one 18-year-old and a juvenile. The 18-year-old suspect was hit by a car. Police say two more suspects fled on foot.

The car the suspects used was a stolen vehicle from Shelton, officers added.

