Row of businesses in New Haven flooded after water leaked from floors above

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A row of businesses on Temple Street in New Haven flooded Saturday.

A video from inside the Ben and Jerry’s shows water pouring in from an upstairs space. We’re told the water also impacted Temple Wine and Liquor and Koon Thai restaurant.

Holly Lajoie of Ben and Jerry’s told News 8, “When I came in today to open the store, everything was fine.. and then next thing I knew, the fire alarm was going off — which, sometimes it does that and there’s truly not a fire. And then I heard water in the restrooms, and when I opened the door, water was gushing through the light fixture, and it just proceeded to get worse and worse.”

Fire crews and United Illuminating helped with cleanup.

Ben and Jerry’s will be closed for a few days.