Royal Family of Afghanistan descendant from Milford working to help people get out of Kabul

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Alia Saraj’s heart breaks a little more every day knowing her family and others are trying to get out of Kabul.

She is now trying to use her connections as a princess of Afghanistan to help them.

Though born in Milford, Saraj has a strong, royal lineage. Her father was a royal native son who died three years ago from cancer. He published a book about his experience and living his life in exile.

“The refugee crisis is really only just beginning but on the inside of Afghanistan for the women and children who can’t get out, we have to keep the pressure on and the donations going so that they can live normal as much as possible lives and have a chance at a future.”

She says the focus needs to be on refugees and resettlement.

“I’m trying to use the contacts that I have to connect dots for people who are allies to the U.S. who served along service members and Marines, who are women who are scared for their future who have children who can’t cross the sewage ditches to get to the gates of the airport.”

She’s offering her voice, her money and her channels in every way that she can. She’s also helping organizations like IRIS here in CT and the International Refugee Assistance Project.

“There’s a fire in my belly that wants to parachute in and pick up as many people as my arms can hold and bring them home.”

“I am committed to the long game of holding whatever new government forms to account and being vocal about making sure that it doesn’t fall backwards by 200 years.”