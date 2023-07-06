NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A group of international runners made a stop Thursday in New Haven on their way from Washington D.C. to Boston.

The group is with the Lions Charity Run, which is raising money to help children suffering during the war in Ukraine.

“We are collecting money this year, repairing — mainly reconstruction — of the school, which was hit by a Russian missile,” said Roman Monastyrskyy, who is from Ukraine. “Last year, it was badly damaged, so now we are collecting money for this project.”

The group has runners from Poland, Germany and Ukraine. Last year’s run raised $160,000.

“We are very happy to realize our mission,” said Mariusz Szeib, who is the run’s organizer and is from Poland. “We are happy that we are in America. America is most charity-oriented country in the world.”